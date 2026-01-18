iShares Prime Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PMMF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in December

iShares Prime Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PMMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,699 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 33,644 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares Prime Money Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Prime Money Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.39. 203,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,914. iShares Prime Money Market ETF has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $101.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35.

Get iShares Prime Money Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Prime Money Market ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Prime Money Market ETF stock. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Prime Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PMMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,000. iShares Prime Money Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hikari Power Ltd owned approximately 3.83% of iShares Prime Money Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Prime Money Market ETF

The iShares Prime Money Market ETF (PMMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund which invests in USD-denominated money market instruments with short-term maturities. The fund seeks a high level of current income. PMMF was launched on Feb 4, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Prime Money Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Prime Money Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.