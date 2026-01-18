Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Short Interest Update

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,628 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 70,458 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SGDM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.41. 88,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,261. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $745.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1,271.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 75.0%. Sprott Gold Miners ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -470.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Gold Miners ETF

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 645.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

