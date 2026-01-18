Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,688 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 29,141 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 94,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences Stock Up 5.5%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REVB Free Report ) by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,262 shares during the quarter. Revelation Biosciences makes up about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Revelation Biosciences worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REVB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,457. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.14.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.43). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences will post -49.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

