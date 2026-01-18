Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Short Interest Update

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,037,531 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 1,459,957 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 396,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 396,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Saia Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Saia stock traded down $7.86 on Friday, hitting $350.89. 533,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,912. Saia has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $538.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.53 and its 200 day moving average is $306.61.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Saia from $365.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Saia from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps purchased 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $277.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,147.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,115.20. This represents a 29.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

