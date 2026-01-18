Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Up 27.1% in December

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 517,289 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 406,984 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 151,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASGI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. 1,276,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,796. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: ASGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver both current income and potential capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of global infrastructure securities. The fund provides investors with exposure to companies and projects that operate essential infrastructure assets such as utilities, energy networks, transportation systems, and communications facilities. Shares of ASGI trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering market-based liquidity for investors seeking infrastructure income strategies.

The fund’s investment approach combines equity and debt instruments issued by infrastructure issuers in developed and select emerging markets.

