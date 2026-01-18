Toro Corp. (TORO) to Issue Dividend of $1.75 on January 16th

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

Shares of TORO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 129,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 1.14. Toro has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

