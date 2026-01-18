Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM) and SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Critical Contrast

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) and Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SiBone and Adagio Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiBone -11.24% -12.86% -9.43% Adagio Medical N/A -791.01% -199.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiBone and Adagio Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiBone $193.58 million 3.81 -$30.91 million ($0.51) -33.33 Adagio Medical $266,000.00 52.62 -$75.04 million ($1.52) -0.60

SiBone has higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Medical. SiBone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adagio Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SiBone has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adagio Medical has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SiBone and Adagio Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiBone 1 0 5 0 2.67 Adagio Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00

SiBone presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Adagio Medical has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 339.56%. Given Adagio Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adagio Medical is more favorable than SiBone.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of SiBone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Adagio Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SiBone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Adagio Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SiBone beats Adagio Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiBone

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia. The company’s product portfolio includes iCLAS atrial ultra-low temperature cryoablation (ULTC) catheter and accessories; vCLAS ventricular ULTC catheter; and Cryopulse atrial pulsed-field cryoablation catheter and accessories. The company is based in Laguna Hills, California.

