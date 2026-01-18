Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bristol Myers Squibb stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,696,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 76.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Institutional Trading of Bristol Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

