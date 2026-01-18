Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NextEra Energy stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $83.65. 12,873,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,966,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.