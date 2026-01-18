Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NXP Semiconductors stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6%

NXPI stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $237.11. 2,676,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.98. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $3,540,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 58,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $524,791.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,714.05. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,097 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,058. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $273.90 to $324.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.15.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

