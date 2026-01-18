Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Comcast stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

Comcast Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $27.82. 38,588,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,003,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.74 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 52,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Arete Research set a $23.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Arete downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Featured Stories

