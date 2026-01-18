Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walmart stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 12/18/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ WMT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,231,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,851,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $121.24.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $1,508,193.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 733,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,325,669.31. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Danker sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $524,629.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 238,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,290.77. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 139,215 shares of company stock valued at $15,502,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Executive succession clarified: John Furner will become CEO next month and promoted longtime insider David Guggina to CEO of Walmart U.S., a move investors interpret as continuity-focused and supportive for execution on omnichannel and AI strategies. Read More.

Executive succession clarified: John Furner will become CEO next month and promoted longtime insider David Guggina to CEO of Walmart U.S., a move investors interpret as continuity-focused and supportive for execution on omnichannel and AI strategies. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI/digital momentum: Coverage highlights Walmart’s AI initiatives and partnerships (Google/Alphabet, OpenAI/ChatGPT) as starting to produce sales/efficiency upside — a strategic story driving valuation premium and analyst optimism. Read More.

AI/digital momentum: Coverage highlights Walmart’s AI initiatives and partnerships (Google/Alphabet, OpenAI/ChatGPT) as starting to produce sales/efficiency upside — a strategic story driving valuation premium and analyst optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fintech and ancillary growth: Walmart?backed OnePay reached a $4B valuation milestone, signaling potential non?retail upside from financial-services partnerships. Read More.

Fintech and ancillary growth: Walmart?backed OnePay reached a $4B valuation milestone, signaling potential non?retail upside from financial-services partnerships. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Multiple firms recently reiterated/raised Buy/Outperform views and targets, reinforcing short?term institutional demand. Read More.

Analyst support: Multiple firms recently reiterated/raised Buy/Outperform views and targets, reinforcing short?term institutional demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive positioning: Analysts note Walmart is narrowing Amazon’s online lead — a positive strategic trend but one that still leaves intense competition and execution requirements. Read More.

Competitive positioning: Analysts note Walmart is narrowing Amazon’s online lead — a positive strategic trend but one that still leaves intense competition and execution requirements. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Several senior execs disclosed share sales (combined millions), which can be interpreted as routine diversification but may pressure sentiment short term. Read More.

Insider selling: Several senior execs disclosed share sales (combined millions), which can be interpreted as routine diversification but may pressure sentiment short term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: International leadership turnover: Walmart International CEO Kathryn McLay will depart (staying through transition), raising near?term succession and execution questions for overseas growth. Read More.

International leadership turnover: Walmart International CEO Kathryn McLay will depart (staying through transition), raising near?term succession and execution questions for overseas growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal/tax uncertainty: India’s top court is set to rule on tax treatment of the 2018 Flipkart stake sale (Tiger Global ? Walmart), a potential precedent with financial or reputational implications. Read More.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.03.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

