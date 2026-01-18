Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Unloaded Rep. Roger Williams

Representative Roger Williams (R-Texas) recently sold shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Diamondback Energy stock on December 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 4067” account.

Representative Roger Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 12/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 12/22/2025.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.28. 2,225,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $162.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $52,382,243.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,044,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,828,599.04. This trade represents a 26.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $144,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,798,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $543,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,398 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,637.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,352,000 after buying an additional 440,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,204,894,000 after buying an additional 388,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,642,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $637,841,000 after buying an additional 384,971 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY?2027 EPS view to $15.16 (from $14.36) and increased Q1–Q4 2027 quarterly EPS estimates, signaling stronger medium?term earnings expectations for Diamondback. This upgrade provides analyst support for FANG’s valuation. MarketBeat KeyCorp Notes

KeyCorp raised its FY?2027 EPS view to $15.16 (from $14.36) and increased Q1–Q4 2027 quarterly EPS estimates, signaling stronger medium?term earnings expectations for Diamondback. This upgrade provides analyst support for FANG’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp specifically bumped Q3 and Q4 2027 estimates (Q3 to $3.77, Q4 to $4.02) and raised Q1/Q2 2027 forecasts, which implies improved cash?flow visibility into 2027 and could support buybacks/dividends or lower perceived risk. MarketBeat KeyCorp Notes

KeyCorp specifically bumped Q3 and Q4 2027 estimates (Q3 to $3.77, Q4 to $4.02) and raised Q1/Q2 2027 forecasts, which implies improved cash?flow visibility into 2027 and could support buybacks/dividends or lower perceived risk. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark Co. reiterated its Buy rating on Diamondback, providing continuity in sell?side support and reducing catalyst risk from analyst downgrades. Benchmark Buy Rating

Benchmark Co. reiterated its Buy rating on Diamondback, providing continuity in sell?side support and reducing catalyst risk from analyst downgrades. Neutral Sentiment: The Globe and Mail published an analyst roundup covering Diamondback and peers (context on industry positioning and comparative metrics). Useful for thematic/peer benchmarking but not a direct stock catalyst. Analyst Roundup

The Globe and Mail published an analyst roundup covering Diamondback and peers (context on industry positioning and comparative metrics). Useful for thematic/peer benchmarking but not a direct stock catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A MarketBeat sector piece notes elevated yields across energy names and investor interest in large pipeline projects (Orinoco). This is broader sector color; it may rotate investor attention but doesn’t directly change Diamondback’s fundamentals. Sector Commentary

A MarketBeat sector piece notes elevated yields across energy names and investor interest in large pipeline projects (Orinoco). This is broader sector color; it may rotate investor attention but doesn’t directly change Diamondback’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed near?term forecasts: Q1 2026 EPS cut to $3.02 (from $3.16) and Q2 2026 to $3.20 (from $3.25). These downgrades could pressure short?term sentiment and quarterly expectations. MarketBeat KeyCorp Notes

About Representative Williams

Roger Williams (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 25th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Williams (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 25th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Williams grew up in Fort Worth. He attended Texas Christian University on a baseball scholarship and went on to play minor league baseball in the Atlanta Braves farm system. An injury ended his baseball career, and he returned to Texas to run the family car dealership.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub?basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.