Short Interest in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Drops By 27.0%

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 377,985 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 517,650 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,041,051 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,041,051 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHQ stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 515,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,334. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $33.82.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11,843.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 314.8% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.