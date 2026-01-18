AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 108 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 170 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF Price Performance

SURE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.39. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198. AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $132.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.51.

About AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF

The AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF (SURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks selected using a proprietary model that follows insider buying and stock buyback strategies. SURE was launched on Sep 1, 2022 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.