Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,402,669 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 1,803,172 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,114,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.35. 5,120,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,459. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $98.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,151,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,405,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 168,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 215,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

