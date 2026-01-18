Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,402,669 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 1,803,172 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,114,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,114,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
- Positive Sentiment: Silver’s strong start to 2026 — prices are up sharply year-to-date on geopolitical uncertainty and continued demand trends, supporting higher valuations for silver miners and ETFs like SIL. Silver Prices Are Up 25% Already In 2026. Can They Keep Rising?
- Positive Sentiment: Record retail inflows into silver have made it one of the most crowded commodity trades, boosting ETF demand and underpinning SIL’s rally. Elevated retail participation fuels short-term momentum. Retail investors steer record amount cash into silver, creating crowded trade
- Positive Sentiment: Short-covering pain for institutional shorts (TD Securities’ losses) indicates squeeze dynamics that can amplify rallies in miner stocks and SIL. TD Securities takes a second hit on silver short, losing $606k
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights bullish long-term scenarios for metals (including a case for very high silver prices), which supports investor appetite for miner exposure. Silver Hitting $150 to $250? David Stryzewski’s Metal & Nuclear Bull Cases
- Neutral Sentiment: Kitco pieces note silver’s rallies hitting technical resistance and occasional pullbacks — volatility is high, so SIL can see quick swings even as the trend is up. Silver sprints ahead, then hits a wall
- Neutral Sentiment: CME Group commentary outlines key relative-value factors for precious metals investors in 2026 — useful context for positioning within SIL (allocation, hedging, and macro sensitivity). Key factors for investors seeking relative value in precious metals in 2026 – CME Group’s Norland
- Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking episodes are pressuring gold and silver at times, producing pullbacks that can weigh on SIL despite the broader uptrend. Profit-taking price pressure on gold, silver
- Negative Sentiment: Policy news that Trump will not impose critical-minerals tariffs removed a potential supply-side bullish catalyst, prompting a short-term silver pullback and weighing on miner stocks. Silver price falling as Trump will not impose critical minerals tariffs
- Negative Sentiment: Notes of softer risk aversion have intermittently pushed gold and silver lower, showing that macro sentiment shifts remain a downside risk for SIL. Gold, silver weaker as risk aversion downticks a bit
Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.35. 5,120,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,459. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $98.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF
About Global X Silver Miners ETF
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
