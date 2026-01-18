Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 125,795 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 93,583 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.62. 379,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,282. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $136.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

