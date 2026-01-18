BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TXXI) Short Interest Up 46.3% in December

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TXXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,854 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 10,156 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,951 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,951 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,204,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TXXI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

About BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (TXXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated municipal and taxable fixed income securities, seeking to provide attractive after-tax income while maintaining capital preservation. TXXI was launched on Mar 13, 2025 and is issued by BondBloxx.

