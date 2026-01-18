Best Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Today – January 18th

Alibaba Group, International Business Machines, and Coinbase Global are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares in companies that build, own, or operate the physical systems and services—such as roads, airports, utilities, energy pipelines, and communications networks—that underpin economic activity. These firms tend to generate stable, long-term cash flows often supported by regulation or long-term contracts, making their stocks appealing for income and lower volatility, though they remain exposed to interest-rate, political/regulatory, and construction-cycle risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

