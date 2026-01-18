Short Interest in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Grows By 31.1%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,093,779 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 6,935,780 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,617,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,617,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $57.95. 2,688,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $105.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.60%.

In related news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $141,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,675.20. This trade represents a 58.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

