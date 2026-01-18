Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 561,734 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 428,994 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,928 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,928 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 14.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 5.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Coca Cola Femsa stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.15. The company had a trading volume of 450,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,321. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. Coca Cola Femsa has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9979 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Coca?Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca?Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca?Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

