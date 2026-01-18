Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). In a filing disclosed on January 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Eli Lilly and Company stock on December 29th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/29/2025.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,038.26. 3,816,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,051.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,174.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.