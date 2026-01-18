Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). In a filing disclosed on January 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Eli Lilly and Company stock on December 29th.
Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/29/2025.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of LLY traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,038.26. 3,816,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,051.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership — Lilly and Nvidia announced a joint $1 billion lab to build and equip an AI-enabled research facility, signaling long-term R&D acceleration and potential productivity gains for drug discovery. Nvidia and Eli Lilly Are Partnering on a $1 Billion Lab. Here’s What Investors Need to Know.
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress — Lilly reported completion of a Phase 1 study in China for a new oral candidate, advancing its oral-GLP1 pipeline and de?risking future regulatory steps outside the U.S. Eli Lilly Quietly Advances New Oral Candidate With Completion of Phase 1 Study in China
- Positive Sentiment: Oral and oncology R&D signals — Updates on olomorasib capsule study and a Japanese Phase 1 combo trial for next?wave obesity drugs show steady, diversified pipeline momentum beyond current GLP?1 franchises. Eli Lilly’s Olomorasib Capsule Study Signals Steady Pipeline Progress for Investors Lilly Advances Next-Wave Obesity Pipeline With Japanese Phase 1 Combo Study
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing and strategic focus — JPMorgan highlights cardiovascular Lp(a) programs and analysts (e.g., Jefferies) maintain bullish targets, reinforcing the growth narrative beyond obesity drugs. JPM26: Eli Lilly highlights Lp(a) drugs as cardiovascular growth focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings momentum — Market indicators show strong momentum and high analyst interest ahead of upcoming earnings, which can amplify intraday moves but increases dependence on the print. Eli Lilly Shares Near Highs As Score Flags Momentum Ahead Of Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary — Several opinion pieces argue the recent dip is a buying opportunity given Lilly’s fundamentals; these help sentiment but are not new catalysts. Buy The Dip In LLY Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: FDA delay on oral obesity pill Orforglipron — Reports the regulator pushed its decision to April have pressured the stock by extending competitor advantage and delaying potential sales. LLY Stock Falls After FDA Reportedly Delays Obesity Drug Ruling
- Negative Sentiment: Antitrust/competition litigation — A compounding pharmacy sued Lilly and Novo Nordisk claiming coordinated efforts to limit compounding substitutes; litigation risk adds regulatory/legal uncertainty. Lilly, Novo sued over GLP?1 drug dominance by compounding pharmacy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,174.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Senator Mullin
Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
