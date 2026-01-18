Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group stock on December 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.0%

PEG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 17.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.35.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

