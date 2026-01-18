Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on January 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Amazon.com stock on December 29th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 12/29/2025.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.12. 45,817,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,522,880. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,017. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 172.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.96.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

