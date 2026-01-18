Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on January 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Amazon.com stock on December 29th.
Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/29/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 12/29/2025.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.12. 45,817,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,522,880. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,017. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 172.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.96.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AWS launches a Europe-only “sovereign cloud,” helping Amazon win government and regulated enterprise business in the EU — a revenue and margin tailwind for AWS. Amazon launches new Europe-based cloud service
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and research pieces point to AWS re-accelerating (cited ~20% growth, large backlog, heavy AI investment) — supports higher-margin service revenue outlook. Amazon vs. Oracle: Which Cloud Computing Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore highlights Rufus, Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, as a driver for e-commerce monetization and higher conversion/ads revenue. AI product traction supports longer-term margin expansion. AI-Shopping Assistant Rufus to Drive Amazon e-Commerce Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon joined Wikimedia’s commercial enterprise for AI training access — strengthens access to training data for its LLM/AI efforts and signals cooperation with major content providers. Wikipedia parent partners with Amazon, Meta, Perplexity on AI access
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon secured a U.S. copper supply deal (Rio Tinto) to support fast-growing AI data-center construction — reduces a key bottleneck for capex-driven AWS expansion. Rio Tinto to supply copper to Amazon for AI data centers
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $300 and reiterated Buy, reinforcing bullish analyst momentum and supporting investor appetite. Goldman Sachs adjusts price target on Amazon.com to $300
- Neutral Sentiment: Nigeria issued satellite permits to Kuiper (Amazon’s broadband unit), a longer-term growth signal for Kuiper but limited near-term revenue impact. Nigeria grants satellite permits to BeetleSat, Satelio and Amazon’s Kuiper
- Neutral Sentiment: Long-horizon bullish takes (e.g., forecasts that Amazon could reach $1T revenue by 2028) keep investor enthusiasm but are speculative and distant from near-term earnings. Amazon Will Be America’s First $1T Revenue Company
- Negative Sentiment: Legal dispute over Saks Global’s bankruptcy: Amazon says its $475M stake is now worthless and has warned of “drastic remedies.” Ongoing litigation and potential losses create headline risk and near-term uncertainty. Amazon threatens ‘drastic action’ after Saks bankruptcy
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage and some analysts are cautious (Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target), and a U.S. judge rejected Amazon’s first attempt to block Saks’ financing — these items add legal/analyst-driven pressure on sentiment. Cantor Fitzgerald reduces PT on Amazon
About Senator Mullin
Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
