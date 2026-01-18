Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). In a filing disclosed on January 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Capital One Financial stock on December 29th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/29/2025.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.15. 6,688,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.98. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 135.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after buying an additional 24,129,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,511,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 298,895 shares of company stock worth $67,111,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

