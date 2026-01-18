West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Trading Up 35.3% – Time to Buy?

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 35.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 273,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 112,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.56 target price on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.56.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -87.98, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.08.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

