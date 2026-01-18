Peninsula Energ (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Peninsula Energ (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.6050 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 136,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 56,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5774.

Peninsula Energ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Peninsula Energ Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS: PENMF) is an Australia-based uranium mining and development company focused on in-situ recovery (ISR) extraction in the United States. The company’s primary asset is the Lance Projects, located within Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, where it operates a central processing plant and associated wellfields under license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Peninsula Energy’s ISR approach involves circulating oxygenated water through subsurface sandstone aquifers to dissolve uranium, then recovering the uranium-rich solution at surface facilities for purification and precipitation as U3O8.

In addition to its flagship Lance Projects, Peninsula Energy holds exploration and development rights for nearby satellite deposits in the Barnes Dome area of Wyoming.

