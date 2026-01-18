Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Magna International stock on December 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) on 12/11/2025.

Magna International Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. 2,068,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 2.50%.The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Read Our Latest Report on MGA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 385.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 115.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna’s broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

Further Reading

