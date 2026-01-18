Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $84.39 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $953,691.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,127.20. The trade was a 22.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,323 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

