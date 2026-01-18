LJI Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

LJI Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,726 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $75.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $75.91.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

