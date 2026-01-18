Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF $PKW

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $417,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $277,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.90. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $138.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

