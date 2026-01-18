Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Makes New $15.45 Million Investment in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 285,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,000. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned 0.41% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JBND stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

