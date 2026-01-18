M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.25, FiscalAI reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS.

Record 2025 performance: M&T reported record net income of $2.85 billion and record EPS of $17, while delivering top?quartile returns (ROTA >1.4%), an 11% dividend increase, and repurchasing 9% of shares.

M&T reported record net income of $2.85 billion and record EPS of $17, while delivering top?quartile returns (ROTA >1.4%), an 11% dividend increase, and repurchasing 9% of shares. Q4 snapshot: Q4 GAAP EPS was $4.67 (net income $759M), a slight quarter?to?quarter decline, and results included a $29M FDIC special assessment reduction (+$0.14 EPS) and a $30M charitable contribution (?$0.15 EPS).

Q4 GAAP EPS was $4.67 (net income $759M), a slight quarter?to?quarter decline, and results included a $29M FDIC special assessment reduction (+$0.14 EPS) and a $30M charitable contribution (?$0.15 EPS). 2026 financial guidance and sensitivity: Management expects taxable?equivalent NII of $7.2–$7.35B with NIM in the low?3.70s assuming 50 bps of cuts, average loans $140–$142B and deposits $165–$167B, noting outcomes will vary with the yield?curve shape.

Management expects taxable?equivalent NII of $7.2–$7.35B with NIM in the low?3.70s assuming 50 bps of cuts, average loans $140–$142B and deposits $165–$167B, noting outcomes will vary with the yield?curve shape. Credit and asset quality: Asset quality improved (non?accruals down 26% in 2025 to a 0.90% non?accrual ratio), but Q4 net charge?offs rose to $185M (54 bps) largely from resolution of previously identified credits; allowance was 1.53% of loans.

Asset quality improved (non?accruals down 26% in 2025 to a 0.90% non?accrual ratio), but Q4 net charge?offs rose to $185M (54 bps) largely from resolution of previously identified credits; allowance was 1.53% of loans. Capital flexibility & strategic priorities: CET1 was estimated at 10.84% (management plans to operate in a 10.25%–10.5% range in 2026), will remain opportunistic on buybacks/dividends and M&A, and is focused on “operational excellence” and “teaming for growth” to drive future returns.

NYSE MTB opened at $212.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.14. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $215.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,541.70. The trade was a 48.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total value of $1,140,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,324.20. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $29,612,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Piper Sandler began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.45.

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid?Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle?market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

