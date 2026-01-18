Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 81,323 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,309,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $260.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.18 and a 1 year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,180. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total value of $142,423.47. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,375.42. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,249 shares of company stock valued at $589,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

