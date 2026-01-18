NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,052 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 295,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,548 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 202,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,796,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. MRWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BIV stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

