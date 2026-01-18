Morpho Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $150.02 Million (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. Morpho has a total market cap of $150.02 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpho has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Morpho token can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Morpho

Morpho was first traded on November 21st, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs. The Reddit community for Morpho is https://reddit.com/r/morpho and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpho’s official message board is morpho.org/blog. Morpho’s official website is morpho.org.

Buying and Selling Morpho

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 999,999,999.80103273 with 378,412,972.5308667 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.31006908 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $9,498,384.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpho should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpho using one of the exchanges listed above.

