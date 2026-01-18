Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Up 32.2% in December

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,899,417 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 12,022,517 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,457,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,457,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.67. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.3%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 293.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 295.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 175,311 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage?backed securities (RMBS), with a primary focus on mortgage pass?through securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Structured to elect and maintain status as a REIT under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, the company’s principal business strategy involves acquiring pools of U.S. residential mortgages in the secondary market and holding them to generate interest income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.