CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CalciMedica Price Performance

CalciMedica stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. CalciMedica has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.49.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that CalciMedica will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalciMedica

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in CalciMedica during the third quarter worth $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CalciMedica by 58.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CalciMedica by 207.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalciMedica in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc (NASDAQ:CALC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies that modulate calcium-mediated inflammatory pathways. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, the company applies proprietary ion channel technology to address severe inflammatory disorders driven by dysregulated immune responses.

The company’s lead product candidate, Auxora™, is a selective inhibitor of calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels. Auxora is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis associated with systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in patients with severe pulmonary conditions, including COVID-19 pneumonia.

