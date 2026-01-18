Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $10.14 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $548.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 469,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,285.68. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,175,139 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $58,368,443.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,053,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,634,360.80. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,205,139 shares of company stock valued at $58,711,943 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,505,000 after buying an additional 298,100 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,670,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,971,000 after buying an additional 382,485 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,450,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 112,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 809.0% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,254,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small?molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

