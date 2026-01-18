CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Short Interest Update

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,243 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 16,133 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,175 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,175 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF alerts:

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

(Get Free Report)

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities. OWNS was launched on Jul 26, 2021 and is managed by Impact Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.