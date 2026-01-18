Brokerages Set Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $135.87

Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.20.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,932,000. Eleva Capital SAS bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth $250,562,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CRH by 24.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,558 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth $295,798,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CRH by 45.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,031,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,550 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. CRH has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. CRH’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

