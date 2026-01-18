Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT at $100.20

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,829,000 after acquiring an additional 211,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 673,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,973,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $105.55.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 22.14%.The business had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.530 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

