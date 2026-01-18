Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,592,000 after acquiring an additional 227,159 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,991,000 after purchasing an additional 140,269 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 57.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 359,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,797,000 after purchasing an additional 131,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,661,000 after purchasing an additional 105,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,074.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,033.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $942.52 and a 200-day moving average of $894.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 71.22%.The business had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total value of $24,656,503.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,755,467.96. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $2,724,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,784,435.72. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,276 shares of company stock valued at $64,784,323. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

