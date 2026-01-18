Head to Head Survey: Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hycroft Mining and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nexa Resources 2 6 0 0 1.75

Nexa Resources has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential downside of 43.46%. Given Nexa Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Nexa Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining N/A N/A -$60.90 million ($1.62) -21.38 Nexa Resources $2.84 billion 0.55 -$205.03 million ($0.12) -98.33

Hycroft Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexa Resources. Nexa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining N/A N/A -27.55% Nexa Resources -0.57% -8.80% -2.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Nexa Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is based in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Nexa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits. The company owns and operates six polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil; and one located in the State of Mato Grosso in Brazil. It also owns and operates three zinc smelters comprising one located in Cajamarquilla in Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil, which recovers and produces metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products, such as sulfuric acid. The company also exports its products. Its products are used in civil construction, transportation, energy, agriculture, health, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.