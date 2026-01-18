Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 284,527 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284,527 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 297,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $340,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32,656.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,452 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $457.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.07.

NASDAQ ROP opened at $416.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.03 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

