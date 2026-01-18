Comparing Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

InMode has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InMode and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 1 8 1 0 2.00 Utah Medical Products 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

InMode currently has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.08%. Given InMode’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

This table compares InMode and Utah Medical Products”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $394.82 million 2.23 $181.27 million $2.16 6.45 Utah Medical Products $38.63 million 5.07 $13.87 million $3.54 17.27

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Utah Medical Products. InMode is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 41.04% 14.50% 12.88% Utah Medical Products 30.08% 9.89% 9.53%

Summary

InMode beats Utah Medical Products on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO, an umbilical vessel catheters, including DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; PICC-NATE, a percutaneous intraepithelial central venous catheter; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY, an urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN, a tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, it offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; high-pressure and piezo-resistive transducer assemblies; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

