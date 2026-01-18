KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $176.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE KKR opened at $131.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average is $133.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $26,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.