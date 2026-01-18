Great Portland Estates’ (GPE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 332 to GBX 342 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 416.75.

LON GPE opened at GBX 347 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 318.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 323.68. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 260 and a 12-month high of GBX 369. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Nick Sanderson purchased 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 336 per share, with a total value of £295.68. Also, insider William Eccleshare purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 310 per share, for a total transaction of £12,400. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,319 shares of company stock worth $1,344,202. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

