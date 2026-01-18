TD Cowen Cuts Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $440.00

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $500.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSTR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. China Renaissance began coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

Shares of MSTR opened at $173.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.90 and a 200-day moving average of $287.83. Strategy has a one year low of $149.75 and a one year high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,400. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,728. This represents a 73.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $885,408 and have sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Strategy by 2.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

