Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $245.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMUS. Argus decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $287.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

Shares of TMUS opened at $186.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $208.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.26. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $185.18 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $4,881,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,977,771.12. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,193 shares of company stock valued at $74,665,129. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

